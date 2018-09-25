Google CEO Sundar Pichai is meeting with GOP lawmakers this week

Google doesn't have a lot to lose by going to Senate hearing, says Jim Cramer 30 Mins Ago | 01:03

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai will meet privately with top Republican lawmakers this week, the company confirmed to CNBC.

"I look forward to meeting with members on both sides of the aisle, answering a wide range of questions, and explaining our approach," Pichai said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"These meetings will continue Google's long history of engaging with Congress, including testifying seven times to Congress this year."

The news, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, comes after Google snubbed Congress last month, refusing to send a top-tier executive to a hearing on Capitol Hill.

The company, owned by tech conglomerate Alphabet, was derided by U.S. politicians for not sending C-suite executives like Pichai and Alphabet CEO Larry Page. A chair was left vacant where a Google representative would have sat during the hearing.

Google's boss will address issues ranging from the firm's business dealings in China to allegations of political bias at the meeting with GOP officials. The meeting was organized by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

"Google has a lot of questions to answer about reports of bias in its search results, violations of user privacy, anticompetitive behavior, and business dealings with repressive regimes like China," McCarthy said in a statement.

"Google CEO Sundar Pichai has kindly agreed to field Congress's questions with Republican members on Friday. This meeting will inform the Judiciary Committee hearing that will be scheduled later this fall."

The WSJ reported that Pichai plans to appear at a House Judiciary Committee hearing in November following the mid-term elections.