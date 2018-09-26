Watch: Trump gives rare solo press conference as Supreme Court nominee faces sexual misconduct allegations

[The stream is slated to start at 5 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is scheduled to take questions from reporters on Wednesday as his administration remains engulfed in controversy over allegations of sexual misconduct levied against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump's rare solo conference — it is the fourth of his presidency — comes the same day that the lawyer Michael Avenatti released a sworn statement in which a Washington woman alleged that, in the early 1980s, Kavanaugh and others spiked the drinks of girls at high school parties to make it easier for them to be gang raped.

Two other woman have come forward in recent weeks alleging that Kavanaugh assaulted them, roiling a confirmation process that had been widely seen as assured until the accusations surfaced this month.

Kavanaugh has categorically denied all of the allegations, and the White House has stood by him. Trump has gone after each of the accusers, casting doubt that the first allegation was "was as bad as she says" and saying the second accuser "has nothing." Trump said Wednesday's accusation was "false."