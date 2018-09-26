Why nearly 4 in 10 people on Medicare skip their doctor's visits

Medicare can help defray retirees' health-care costs, but it's no panacea. Some beneficiaries in the program are delaying medical attention due to the expense.

Nearly 4 out of 10 Medicare enrollees have admitted to skipping or delaying medical care, or failing to fill a prescription, in order to save money, according to a recent survey from eHealth.com.

In August, the private online health insurance exchange did an email poll of 1,020 individuals who were 65 and over, and had purchased a Medicare insurance product through the company.