Asia markets set for a lower open after Fed Chair Powell spurs Wall Street declines

In overnight market action stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid by 106.93 points to close at 26,385.28, while the S&P 500 fell by 0.3 percent to 2,905.97. The Nasdaq Composite also saw a decline of 0.2 percent to 7,990.37.

The moves on Wall Street came after Powell told reporters that the Fed did not see inflation surprising to the upside. Powell's comments came after the U.S. central bank announced that it was increasing interest rates by 25 basis points — its third hike this year.

Powell also discussed the issue of trade tariffs and the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, saying the Fed had heard a "rising chorus of concerns from businesses all over the country."

"If this, perhaps inadvertently, goes to a place where we have widespread tariffs that remain in place for a long time, a more protectionist world, that's going to be bad for the United States economy," he warned.