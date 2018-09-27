Asia Markets

Asia markets set for a lower open after Fed Chair Powell spurs Wall Street declines

  • On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced its decision to hike interest rates by 25 basis points, its third such hike for 2018.
  • Following the announcement, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that the U.S. central bank did not see inflation surprising to the upside.
  • Powell also addressed concerns around tariffs and the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, saying the Fed has heard a "rising chorus of concerns" coming from businesses in the U.S.

Asia markets were poised for a lower open on Monday on the back of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on inflation after the central bank decided to increase interest rates.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,920, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,870. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 24,033.79.

Down Under, the SPI futures contract was at 6,164.0, as compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,192.3.

Stateside news

In overnight market action stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid by 106.93 points to close at 26,385.28, while the S&P 500 fell by 0.3 percent to 2,905.97. The Nasdaq Composite also saw a decline of 0.2 percent to 7,990.37.

The moves on Wall Street came after Powell told reporters that the Fed did not see inflation surprising to the upside. Powell's comments came after the U.S. central bank announced that it was increasing interest rates by 25 basis points — its third hike this year.

Powell also discussed the issue of trade tariffs and the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, saying the Fed had heard a "rising chorus of concerns from businesses all over the country."

"If this, perhaps inadvertently, goes to a place where we have widespread tariffs that remain in place for a long time, a more protectionist world, that's going to be bad for the United States economy," he warned.

Foreign exchange

In currency news, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of international peers, was at 94.193 as of 7:02 a.m. HK/SIN after a turbulent trading session overnight.

The Japanese yen traded largely flat against the greenback at 112.76 yen, while the Australian dollar firmed at $0.7259, as of 7:06 a.m. HK/SIN.

