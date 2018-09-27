Blue Origin, the space company founded by Jeff Bezos, has won a contract to supply its next-generation engines for the massive rocket United Launch Alliance (ULA) is developing, a person familiar with the negotiations told CNBC.

The company's BE-4 engine, the thunderous staple of Blue Origin's propulsion business, will power ULA's Vulcan rocket: A new heavy lift vehicle being built to compete with SpaceX for lucrative commercial and military contracts. ULA – a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin created in 2006 – will announce the deal on Thursday, the person said.

Blue Origin and ULA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bezos is investing heavily in Blue Origin, pouring about $1 billion of his Amazon stock into the rocket venture each year. In a speech Sept. 19, Bezos said he plans to invest another $1 billion next year into the company's New Glenn rocket, which BE-4 will power.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the contract win.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.