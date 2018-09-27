Final reading on Q2 GDP confirms 4.2% gain, the fastest rise in nearly four years

Trump's economy: Here’s where he gets credit, and what could go wrong 3:31 PM ET Fri, 7 Sept 2018 | 04:40

The U.S. economy grew as expected in the second quarter, according to a reading Thursday that confirmed that gross domestic product rose at its quickest rate in nearly four years.

GDP, the broadest measure of how the economy is progressing, increased 4.2 percent, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis reported, the same as expected from economists surveyed by Thomson Reuters. It was the fastest pace since the third quarter of 2014.

This was the final reading for the quarter and now sets the stage for Q3 and what is expected to be a year that will show growth better than 3 percent, which the Trump administration has set as its goal.