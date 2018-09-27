New Brett Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick: 'I don't think he belongs on the Supreme Court'

Julie Swetnick, the woman accusing federal Judge Brett Kavanaugh of facilitating gang rapes while in high school, said in a new interview released Thursday: "I don't think he belongs on the Supreme Court."

At the same time, Swetnick's attorney, Michael Avenatti, said she is again demanding the chance to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. That committee on Thursday is hearing testimony from Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, 51, who accuses him of sexual assault in the early 1980s.

"Brett Kavanaugh is going for a seat, where he's going to have that seat on the Supreme Court for the rest of his life, and if he's going to have that seat legitimately, all of these things should be investigated," Swetnick said in the interview with Showtime's "The Circus," a clip of which aired on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" show.

"Because from what I experienced firsthand, I don't think he belongs on the Supreme Court," the 55-year-old Washington resident said.

"I just want the facts to come out and I want it to be just, and I want the American people to have those facts and judge themselves."