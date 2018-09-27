Sen. Lindsey Graham explodes in defense of Kavanaugh: This is an 'unethical sham'

Brett Kavanaugh came out angry Thursday, and Sen. Lindsey Graham matched his tone.
The South Carolina Republican lashed out at his Democratic colleagues and accused them of orchestrating an "unethical sham" against the appeals judge to keep a seat on the top U.S. court open. The remarks, made during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, come as Graham has emerged as one of Kavanaugh's most ardent public defenders from a sexual assault claim.
Earlier in the day, college professor Christine Blasey Ford emotionally testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, accusing the appeals judge of sexually assaulting her when they were both in high school. Her testimony was widely considered sober and credible, and she repeatedly said she had no political motivations.
Sitting in the same seat before the panel later Thursday, Kavanaugh angrily denied his honor as Republicans aimed to push forward with his confirmation. He denied the accusation and made his own claims about a Democratic conspiracy that raised questions about his political independence.