Nike nearly dropped Colin Kaepernick before putting him in its anniversary ads

Nike's controversial 30th anniversary ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick might not have happened as the sportswear company nearly dropped him, according to a report in The New York Times.

Kaepernick was unemployed after leaving the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the 2016 season, having made headlines for kneeling during the national anthem in protest against police brutality towards African-Americans in the U.S., a move that other players replicated.

In summer 2017, Nike executives debated dropping their sponsorship, the Times reported. Kaepernick didn't have a team and keeping him on its roster could diminish its relationship with the NFL, of which Nike is a partner.

So Nike marketers decided to cancel the contract with Kaepernick, according to a former employee who spoke to the Times on condition of anonymity because of a non-disclosure agreement, which CNBC has not been able to verify.