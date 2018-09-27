Stocks making the biggest move premarket: AAPL, ACN, CAG, MKC, RAD & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Apple – The stock is rated "overweight in new coverage at J.P. Morgan Securities, with a price target of $272. The call is based on growth in Apple's services business and stronger than expected iPhone price increases, among other factors.

Accenture – The consulting firm came in 2 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share. Revenue also beat forecasts, helped by its investments in cloud-based services.

Conagra – The food producer missed estimates by 2 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 47 cents per share. Revenue also missing forecasts. The company said it is pleased with the start to its 2019 fiscal year, despite what it calls a continued challenging inflationary environment.

McCormick – The spice maker beat estimates by a penny a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.28 per share. Revenue came in slightly below forecasts. McCormick raised its full-year earnings outlook based on strong growth momentum and lower tax rates, although the new outlook also reflects less favorable impact from currency fluctuations.

Rite Aid – The drugstore chain will separate the roles of chairman and CEO, in what it says is an effort to enhance the board's governance oversight. Separately, Rite Aid reported an adjusted quarterly loss of 1 cent per share, matching Street forecasts, with revenue coming in above estimates.

WellCare Health – The managed care provider has agreed to purchase Aetna's standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan business for an undisclosed amount. Aetna is selling unit to gain approval for its pending acquisition by CVS Health.

Bed Bath & Beyond – Bed Bath & Beyond earned 36 cents per share for its second quarter, short of the 50 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue also fell short of forecasts. The household goods retailer saw comparable-store sales fall 0.6 percent, with analysts having expected a 0.3 percent increase. The company also issued weaker-than-expected full-year earnings guidance.

Amazon.com – Amazon opens a New York City brick-and-mortar store today, featuring a range of products that are highly rated on its website.

Papa John's – Papa John's has reached to potential buyers and asked them to submit bids, according to Reuters, with a first round of offers expected by October. On Wednesday, founder John Schnatter denied a CNBC report that he had reached out to private-equity firms about putting together an offer for Papa John's.

Canopy Growth – Company shareholders approved a $4 billion investment by an affiliate of spirits producer Constellation Brands. The cannabis producer said the transaction is expected to be completed on or before October 31.

H.B. Fuller – The company reported adjusted quarterly profit of 86 cents, falling 4 cents a share short of estimates. Revenue also missed forecasts, with the adhesives and specialty chemicals maker's results hurt by higher raw material costs, currency fluctuations, and difficult business conditions.

CyberArk Software – Morgan Stanley upgraded the cybersecurity software company's stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight," saying CyberArk is now better positioned for long term growth amid strong demand and pricing flexibility.

Cameco – The Canadian uranium producer received a favorable ruling from Canada's Tax Court involving a dispute over assessments during the 2003, 2005, and 2006 tax years. The dispute involved Cameco's marketing and trading structure for its foreign subsidiaries.