Europe opens lower as political news comes into focus

  • The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.25 percent around the open, with almost all of the region's sectors slipping into negative territory.
  • Investors are keeping a close eye on Italian politics and its economic state. On Thursday, the Italian government set a target for the budget deficit at 2.4 percent of gross domestic product over the next three years.
  • Thyssenkrupp announced Thursday that it would be splitting into two companies, one of which is to do with materials, and another on capital goods.

European stocks started off Friday's session on a relatively downbeat note, as investors monitor political turmoil seen in Europe and overseas.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.25 percent around the open, with almost all of the region's sectors slipping into negative territory. Almost all of Europe's bourses were trading lower at the beginning of Friday's trade.

Markets in Europe will be keeping across political developments going on within and outside of the region. Investors are keeping a close eye on Italian politics and its economic state. On Thursday, the Italian government set a target for the budget deficit at 2.4 percent of gross domestic product over the course of 2019 to 2021.

This comes after media reports emerged Thursday suggesting that the Italian populist parties in charge, were pressing the country's finance minister to resign, if he didn't deliver the pledges they had made during the campaign. A spokesperson for the finance minister however told CNBC the rumors were "fake news."

Elsewhere, Brexit continues to be of focus as the deadline for when the U.K. is due to leave the European Union draws closer. British Prime Minister Theresa May has yet to secure a deal with the EU, with important talks expected to take place over the next two months.

In the latest news, former foreign secretary for the U.K., Boris Johnson, called upon May to scrap the current Brexit proposals; building the pressure on the British government to deliver a successful exit from the EU. The Conservatives, which May heads up, are due to hold their annual party conference from Sunday to next Wednesday.

Overseas, domestic U.S. politics has put investors on edge. On Thursday, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh appeared in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, amid multiple accusations of misconduct and a testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, who testified to the committee Thursday that Kavanaugh had drunkenly pinned her to a bed and groped her at a high school gathering in 1982.

The Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court on Friday morning. During the nominee's opening remarks, Kavanaugh labelled his confirmation process a "national disgrace".

Elsewhere, investors continue to keep an eye on trade developments between the U.S. and major economies, including Canada and China, as trade tensions continue to ratchet up.

Switching to the corporate space, Greencore is due to publish an earnings update.

Elsewhere, investors will be keeping an eye on Thyssenkrupp, after it announced Thursday that it would be splitting into two companies, one of which is to do with materials, and another on capital goods. Meantime, Ryanair is expected to see staff members strike across six countries in Europe on Friday.

In economic data, gross domestic product figures are due out for a number of European countries during early trade, while the inflation rate data is due out for the euro area at 10 a.m. London time.

