Europe opens lower as political news comes into focus

Markets in Europe will be keeping across political developments going on within and outside of the region. Investors are keeping a close eye on Italian politics and its economic state. On Thursday, the Italian government set a target for the budget deficit at 2.4 percent of gross domestic product over the course of 2019 to 2021.

This comes after media reports emerged Thursday suggesting that the Italian populist parties in charge, were pressing the country's finance minister to resign, if he didn't deliver the pledges they had made during the campaign. A spokesperson for the finance minister however told CNBC the rumors were "fake news."

Elsewhere, Brexit continues to be of focus as the deadline for when the U.K. is due to leave the European Union draws closer. British Prime Minister Theresa May has yet to secure a deal with the EU, with important talks expected to take place over the next two months.

In the latest news, former foreign secretary for the U.K., Boris Johnson, called upon May to scrap the current Brexit proposals; building the pressure on the British government to deliver a successful exit from the EU. The Conservatives, which May heads up, are due to hold their annual party conference from Sunday to next Wednesday.

Overseas, domestic U.S. politics has put investors on edge. On Thursday, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh appeared in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, amid multiple accusations of misconduct and a testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, who testified to the committee Thursday that Kavanaugh had drunkenly pinned her to a bed and groped her at a high school gathering in 1982.

The Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court on Friday morning. During the nominee's opening remarks, Kavanaugh labelled his confirmation process a "national disgrace".

Elsewhere, investors continue to keep an eye on trade developments between the U.S. and major economies, including Canada and China, as trade tensions continue to ratchet up.