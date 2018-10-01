Cramer Remix: The upcoming election may impact this stock   

While the stock of Grand Canyon Education looks attractive here, it could reverse course depending on the outcome of the 2018 midterm elections, CNBC's Jim Cramer warned on Monday.

"The for-profit education industry tends to thrive under Republican presidents, as Democrats tend to view the whole business as something that's predatory," the "Mad Money" host said, backtracking to a caller's unanswered stock question from August.

So while investors may be tempted by Grand Canyon's year-to-date gain, 17 percent long-term growth rate and considerably cheap multiple, Cramer wanted that they may need to temper their expectations.

"I think you can put on a small speculative position in Grand Canyon here, but wait until after the election to buy more because the stock might sell off if the Democrats take Congress," he said.