European markets seen mixed ahead of new data and earnings; NAFTA deal in focus 

Stocks in Europe are poised for a mixed open Monday as investors digest news of a trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The FTSE 100 is expected to open lower by 5 points at 7,505; the DAX 30 is seen higher by 39 points at 12,285 and the CAC 40 is to open up by 18 points at 5,511; according to IG.

Asian shares were mostly muted with Chinese markets closed. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar hit a four-month high on hopes that the country will end months of speculation and discussions with Mexico and the U.S. over trade. President Donald Trump has reportedly approved a deal with Canada and Mexico to update the existing North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Reuters reported citing a source.

Back in Europe, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May asked her party members to back her Brexit plan amid divisions over what the U.K.'s future relationship with the European Union (EU) should look like. During the party's annual conference, May's plans were criticized by two former ministers, including the former foreign secretary Boris Johnson.

Investors are monitoring new corporate results. Treatt, Assura and Nex Group are due to update the markets Monday morning.

In terms of data, there will be manufacturing PMIs in the euro zone due at 9 a.m. London time; there will also be mortgage approval numbers due in the U.K. at 9.30 a.m. London time; and at 10 a.m. the euro zone will know its latest unemployment rate.