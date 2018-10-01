JetBlue investor day sets the scene for young airline's third decade as shares struggle

JetBlue Airways will have another chance to win over skeptical investors this week as it lays out its plans in an investor day meeting Tuesday that will set the stage for the young airline's third decade as it adopts some of the same strategies as more established competitors.

JetBlue, the sixth largest U.S. airline by passengers, is scrambling to keep a lid on costs, including a profit-denting rise in fuel prices over the past year that's impacted the broader industry. The New York-based carrier's stock has suffered more than most. The shares are down more than 13 percent so far this year while industry benchmark, the NYSE Arca Airline index, has fallen more than 8 percent. The S&P 500 is up 9 percent.

Here are some things executives will likely discuss: