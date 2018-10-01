Morning Brief

Stocks are set to soar at the open after Canada joins the US-Mexico deal to replace NAFTA

BY THE NUMBERS

The Dow is set to jump about 200 points at the open on Wall Street on Monday, the first day of October and the fourth quarter. The strength in stock futures comes after Canada joined, at the last minute, the U.S. and Mexico in a new deal to replace NAFTA. (CNBC)

* Trump tweets morning praise of the new US-Canada-Mexico deal (CNBC)

Despite a flat Friday finish, the S&P 500 logged its sixth straight monthly gain and best quarter since Q4 2013. The Dow's gain in September was its third straight positive month and best quarter since Q4 2017. The Nasdaq broke a five-month winning streak but saw its best quarter since Q1 2017. (CNBC)

Shares of General Electric (GE) were soaring about 15 percent after the struggling industrial giant removed John Flannery as CEO and installed Lawrence Culp, a GE director and former Danaher CEO. GE will take a $23 billion non-cash charge for its power business. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) shares were surging about 17 percent in the premarket after CEO Elon Musk reached a settlement with the SEC over his August tweest about taking the company private. Musk and Tesla will each pay $20 million. Musk will remain CEO but relinquish the chairman role. (CNBC)

* Musk tells Tesla staff to 'ignore' distractions,' hints at profitability (CNBC)

On the economic calendar, the ISM's manufacturing index for September and the government's report on August construction spending are both out at 10 a.m. ET. Three regional Fed presidents speak today: Minneapolis' Neel Kashkari, Boston's Eric Rosengren, and Atlanta's Raphael Bostic. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

GOP Sen. Jeff Flake and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons told "60 Minutes" that if FBI investigators find that Brett Kavanaugh lied while testifying before senators last week, the judge's Supreme Court nomination is done. (USA Today)

Gov. Jerry Brown, D-California, has signed landmark legislation to require all publicly traded companies with headquarters in the state to have at least one woman on their board by the end of 2019, and two by the end of 2021. (USA Today)

* Trump administration sues California over newly-signed net neutrality law (USA Today)

A lack of funding from currency devaluation prevented the installation of a new tsunami detection system in Indonesia before Friday's devastating earthquake, one of the researchers involved in the project told CNBC.

The marquees along the iconic Las Vegas Strip will go dark tonight to mark one year since a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and killed 58 people at an open-air country music festival. (USA Today)

The 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded today to James Allison of the U.S. and Tasuku Honjo of Japan for their work on unleashing the immune system's ability to attack cancer. (NY Times)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Pfizer said its CEO Ian Read will step down at the start of next year and then serve as executive chairman indefinitely. Read will be succeeded by COO Albert Bourla.

CBS (CBS) faces separate investigations by New York City and New York state officials over sexual harassment allegations against former CEO Les Moonves, according to a regulatory filing by the media company.

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) CEO Mike Manley is expected to announce a new management structure today, designed to keep the automaker independent and advance development of self-driving and electric vehicles.

Alibaba's (BABA) Jack Ma has given up ownership of the entities that control the e-commerce giant's business licenses in China. In an SEC filing, Alibaba said the move was made to reduce the administrative burden on Ma.

Oracle (ORCL) President of Product Development Thomas Kurian is leaving, several weeks after taking a leave of absence. Co-CEO Mark Hurd had said during a September 17 conference call that Kurian was expected to return.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) announced an agreement to start selling today select Harley apparel and riding gear on Amazon (AMZN).