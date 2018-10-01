Stocks are set to soar at the open after Canada joins the US-Mexico deal to replace NAFTA

The Dow is set to jump about 200 points at the open on Wall Street on Monday, the first day of October and the fourth quarter. The strength in stock futures comes after Canada joined, at the last minute, the U.S. and Mexico in a new deal to replace NAFTA. (CNBC)



* Trump tweets morning praise of the new US-Canada-Mexico deal (CNBC)

Despite a flat Friday finish, the S&P 500 logged its sixth straight monthly gain and best quarter since Q4 2013. The Dow's gain in September was its third straight positive month and best quarter since Q4 2017. The Nasdaq broke a five-month winning streak but saw its best quarter since Q1 2017. (CNBC)

Shares of General Electric (GE) were soaring about 15 percent after the struggling industrial giant removed John Flannery as CEO and installed Lawrence Culp, a GE director and former Danaher CEO. GE will take a $23 billion non-cash charge for its power business. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) shares were surging about 17 percent in the premarket after CEO Elon Musk reached a settlement with the SEC over his August tweest about taking the company private. Musk and Tesla will each pay $20 million. Musk will remain CEO but relinquish the chairman role. (CNBC)



* Musk tells Tesla staff to 'ignore' distractions,' hints at profitability (CNBC)

On the economic calendar, the ISM's manufacturing index for September and the government's report on August construction spending are both out at 10 a.m. ET. Three regional Fed presidents speak today: Minneapolis' Neel Kashkari, Boston's Eric Rosengren, and Atlanta's Raphael Bostic. (CNBC)