Amazon has a new $50 Fire TV Stick 4K, but the remote is the best part

  • Amazon launched a new Fire TV Stick 4K on Wednesday.
  • It now supports 4K content in a compact form factor.
  • The remote is the best part, thanks to new volume controls.
Jeff Bezos, founder and chief executive officer of Amazon.com Inc., speaks during a discussion at the Air Force Association's Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. 

Amazon on Wednesday announced a new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, a compact version of its regular Fire TV Stick but with updated support for 4K and UHD content for $49.99. That's 10 bucks more than the regular Fire Stick.

But the best part of it might be the remote, which now has dedicated volume buttons.

The new remote includes volume controls.

I own a lot of Amazon's Fire TV products, including the Fire TV Cube, which I sometimes control by my voice and really enjoy. One of my biggest frustrations with all of Amazon's Fire TV products, however, is that I still usually need to switch remotes to control the volume.

The Fire TV Stick 4K, however, is the first Fire product that includes new volume and mute buttons right on the remote. So, instead of having to switch to your TV, cable box or speaker remote, you can control the volume right from the stick. It's silly it has taken this long, but that alone makes this 4K Fire Stick worth the extra $10.

Separately, the new remote can also be purchased for $30.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is a must-buy if you hate losing your remote   

