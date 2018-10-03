Amazon has a new $50 Fire TV Stick 4K, but the remote is the best part

I own a lot of Amazon's Fire TV products, including the Fire TV Cube, which I sometimes control by my voice and really enjoy. One of my biggest frustrations with all of Amazon's Fire TV products, however, is that I still usually need to switch remotes to control the volume.

The Fire TV Stick 4K, however, is the first Fire product that includes new volume and mute buttons right on the remote. So, instead of having to switch to your TV, cable box or speaker remote, you can control the volume right from the stick. It's silly it has taken this long, but that alone makes this 4K Fire Stick worth the extra $10.

Separately, the new remote can also be purchased for $30.