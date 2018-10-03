Apple's Tim Cook: 'Don't believe' tech companies that say they need your data

Apple CEO Tim Cook hit out at tech companies that claim more customer data leads to superior products, saying that's a "bunch of bunk."

In an exclusive interview with Vice News Tonight that aired Tuesday, Cook did not name any names but appeared to admonish the likes of advertising giants Facebook and Google, which rely on data sharing with third parties.

"The narrative that some companies will try to get you to believe is: 'I've got to take all of your data to make my service better.' Well, don't believe them," Cook told Vice.

"Whoever's telling you that, it's a bunch of bunk," he added.

Cook's company has long taken a distinctive approach to privacy and continues to roll out new hardware that makes it more difficult for external bodies (and Apple itself) to access user information. As of Oct. 3, 2018, the $1 trillion company upped that agenda, enforcing a new privacy policy that requires all apps to communicate how users' personal data will be used.

Facebook and Google, meanwhile, have come under fire over their treatment of customer data and the knock on effects for democratic society. Most notable is Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal and the potential implications that had for the 2016 U.S. election.