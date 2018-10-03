Cramer Remix: Amazon is still one of the most powerful deflationary forces on Earth 57 Mins Ago | 01:06

One of the Federal Reserve's chief goals may be to curb inflation in the U.S. economy, but when it comes to wage inflation, the central bank should be careful how it proceeds, CNBC's Jim Cramer warned on Wednesday.

"In short, the Fed should be careful what it wishes for" as it decides how many interest rate hikes to put through as the economy heats up, the "Mad Money" host said. "Why not let this economy run? Would it really be so terrible if we went over their precious 2 percent inflation target?"

If Friday's nonfarm payroll report from the U.S. Labor Department reveals higher-than-expected job creation, it could spur the Fed to act quickly to stop inflation and stifle wage growth in the process, Cramer said.

"That brings me to the real issue here: there's been almost no wage inflation in this country for decades. Income inequality is a serious problem, and it's a problem that the Fed has absolutely had a hand in creating," he said. "How the heck are working people supposed to catch up if our central bank slams on the brakes every time wages start going higher?" he continued.

The "Mad Money" host pointed out the various downward pressures on wage growth, including the rise of cloud-based technology and automation and the growth of price-slashing giants like Amazon.

"When I look at Amazon, I'm seeing a company that's working to control wage inflation by embracing automation at its warehouses and eliminating monthly bonuses and stock grants," Cramer said. "Even with this pay raise, Amazon is one of the most powerful deflationary forces on earth. I defy you to think of a company that's done more to lower prices."

