European stocks seen slightly higher; Italy spending in focus

Shares in Europe are set to open slightly higher on Wednesday, as markets player keep an eye on Italian politics and spending plans.

The FTSE 100 is seen up by 2 points at 7,476; the CAC 40 is expected to open higher by 6 points at 5,473; and the DAX 30 is set to start higher by 7 points at 12,294; according to IG.

In Italy, FTSE MIB, the main index is poised at open off by 40 points at 20, 522, also according to IG. Investors remain concerned over extra spending in Italy, given the country's large debt pile.