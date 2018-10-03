The Facebook hack explained: Who's affected, what happens next, and how the company will fare

Facebook says attackers were able to get into and take control of about 50 million accounts, as if they were the users in charge of those accounts. But the company has not said yet if any of the accounts were actually taken over and used, and if so, for what purpose.

A further 40 million accounts connected to the compromised accounts were deemed "at-risk" by the social media giant. It's not clear if these "connected" accounts include only Facebook "friends" of the affected accounts, or if other connections like shared private group membership might also have exposed users to risk.

The incident also could have affected third-party accounts, like Instagram, that let users log in with their Facebook accounts, the company has acknowledged. But we won't know for sure until Facebook and law enforcement agencies complete their investigations.

Facebook knows how it happened: the attackers used three previously unknown application vulnerabilities, which only allowed access if they were exploited together.

But Facebook says it does not know who did it or their motivation – a piece of the investigative puzzle that could take months to uncover.