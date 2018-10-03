The stock market is trading at a record, but a look under the hood shows some troubling signs

Stocks may be trading at record highs, but the market looks far more fragile under the surface.

Among the signals: More stocks declining than rising, a greater number of 52-week lows than highs, and a drop in small-cap stocks.

Despite all this, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an all-time high on Wednesday and the S&P 500 traded near a record set on Sept. 21, suggesting the recent run-up is being led by just a few stocks.

"The healthiest markets occur when the uptrend is broad based, which is not the situation in the present example," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird.

While the major indexes are trading at or near record highs, the number of stocks listed at the New York Stock Exchange at 52-week lows was three times higher on Tuesday than those at 52-week highs, according to data from SentimenTrader. This is only the first time since Dec. 28, 1999 such a disparity took place and the second since 1965, the data show.

Investors look at the number of 52-week highs and lows made by stocks as a sign of market participation. In other words, more stocks making 52-week highs signals broad participation in an uptrend. Meanwhile, fewer 52-week highs during an uptrend suggest limited participation.