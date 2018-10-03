Trump donates second quarter salary to Small Business Administration, White House says

The Small Business Administration received a donation from President Donald Trump, which totaled out to the amount of his 2018 second quarter salary, the White House announced on Wednesday.

During a White House press briefing on Wednesday, administrator Linda McMahon thanked the president for his support and accepted the contribution.



"He clearly understands the value of small businesses," McMahon said of the 30 million small businesses in the U.S.

She said the money will be used in SBA's veterans program called Emerging Leaders. This program will be a seven month intensive training that helps veterans transition from military life into the private sector.

The president earns a total annual salary of $400,000.

Since taking office, Trump has donated his quarterly salaries to various government departments such as Veterans Affairs, Transportation, Health and Human Services, National Park Service and the Education department.