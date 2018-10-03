[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to field questions Tuesday in her first on-camera press briefing in weeks.

Sanders' return to the briefing room podium was scheduled hours after President Donald Trump took heat from Democrats and some Republicans for mocking Christine Blasey Ford, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last Thursday that Trump's Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.

Trump, at a rally in Mississippi Tuesday night, imitated Ford's testimony in a derisive manner that drew applause from the crowd: "How did you get home? I don't remember ... Where is the place? I don't remember. How many years ago was it? I don't know ... But I only had one beer! That's all I remember."

Kavanaugh, who had also testified under oath before the committee, has strongly denied Ford's allegations, as well as allegations of sexual misconduct from at least two other women. A vote to confirm Kavanaugh to the high court could potentially come this week, following an FBI investigation into the matter.

Sanders will be joined by Trump's national security advisor, John Bolton, who will deliver brief remarks to reporters, a spokesman for the National Security Council said in a tweet.

On Wednesday morning, Trump also responded to a lengthy and exhaustive New York Times investigation into decades of the Trump family's tax practices, slamming the publication in a tweet for using "the concept of 'time value of money' in doing a very old, boring and often told hit piece on me."