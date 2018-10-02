The dog days of summer have taken their toll on the White House press briefing schedule.

Presidential politics saturated the news in September, from a tell-all book depicting Donald Trump's White House as chaotic to controversy over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

But amid the steady volley of bombshell stories, the Trump administration all but abandoned one of the top tools in its arsenal to assert its own views: regular briefings from White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. There was only one such briefing in all of September.

When asked for a reason briefings have all but disappeared, Sanders referred CNBC to comments she made earlier this week on "Fox News Sunday."

"I always think if you can hear directly from the president, and the press has a chance to ask the president of the United States questions directly, that's infinitely better than talking to me," she said on the program. "We try to do that a lot, and you've seen us do that a lot over the last three weeks, and that's going to take the place of a press briefing when you can talk to the president of the United States."

Since he took office, Trump has proudly bucked the traditions of political messaging established by his predecessors. Yet as the turmoil surrounding his administration has intensified, Trump has further eclipsed his own communications team, stoking concerns as he takes on more and more of their responsibilities.