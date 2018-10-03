Watch Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in a Q&A session

[The stream is slated to start at 4 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is speaking Wednesday at The Atlantic Festival in partnership with The Aspen Institute in Washington, D.C. The discussion is being moderated by PBS journalist Judy Woodruff.

Powell's remarks come a week after the Fed hiked its benchmark interest rate target by a quarter point to a range of 2 percent to 2.25 percent. The central bank is likely to approve one more increase in 2018, likely in December.

In a speech Tuesday, Powell said economic forecasts are "remarkably positive" and he vowed that the Fed would not hesitate to take decisive action if inflation should vary markedly in either direction from the 2 percent target.

