Democrats have renewed efforts to obtain President Donald Trump's tax returns in light of a bombshell New York Times investigation into the Trump family's finances, a push House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady called "dangerous" Thursday.

"Once Democrats abuse this law to make public" Trump's returns, Brady said in a tweet, "what stops them from prying/making public YOUR tax returns for political reasons? Who is next?"

In a statement to CNBC, Brady said: "The Ways and Means Committee's authority to request and make public any individual's tax return is a powerful oversight tool to be used not for political fishing expeditions but to properly administer the tax code."

Brady is the top tax writer in the House.

Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee, including ranking member Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., said that he would work to obtain the tax documents if Democrats win majority control of the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections.

Neal told The Wall Street Journal that "we will do that" when asked whether he would request Trump's returns.

Trump had repeatedly said he would release his tax returns after an audit from the Internal Revenue Service was completed. However, an audit does not prohibit Trump from releasing his tax returns, multiple outlets have reported.

Trump's opponents have called on him to release his tax returns since he was a presidential candidate. His opponent at the time, Hillary Clinton, released multiple years of her own returns during the campaign.

Democratic efforts to get Trump's tax records appeared to be rejuvenated Tuesday, after The New York Times published an exhaustive investigation into decades of the Trump family's financial maneuvers.