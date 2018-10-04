Price tags could soon make you do a double take.

Trump's rapidly escalating trade war with China threatens to slap tariffs on $500 billion of goods from our top trading partner. That's about everything we buy from the country.

To avoid narrowing their profit margins, U.S. retailers are expected to pass the cost of these levies on to consumers in the form of price hikes. "[C]ustomers will face cost increases for essential items like car seats, cribs, backpacks, hats, pet products and bicycles," Walmart warned in a letter to the government last month.

"Wars have winners and losers," said Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at the Columbia Business School. "The loser in this case is the American consumer."