Top VC deals: Elastic and Upwork IPO; cybersecurity, AI and biotech start-ups close rounds

Canadian travel booking app Hopper picked up $100 million in new funding this week. OMERS Ventures led the Series D round. Hopper predicts future prices for flights and accommodations to save travelers money and help plan "the perfect trip." The start-up has raised $184 million to date.

Foursquare, a mobile app and enterprise location platform, raised $33 million in Series F funding. Simon Ventures, Naver Corp. and Union Square Ventures led the financing round. Tech companies like Uber, Apple and Snap utilize Foursquare's location offerings. Foursquare has raised about $240 million to date.

Next-generation oncology company VelosBio raised $58 million in Series A funding led by Arix Bioscience, a health-care company, and Sofinnova Ventures.

SoftBank Group International led a $35 million investment round in HEED, an AI platform that partners with sports clubs and leagues to identify the most exciting points in a game and connect with fans.

Virtual reality employee training company STRIVR raised $16 million in financing, led by GreatPoint Ventures. The company recently partnered with Walmart to train employees using Oculus Go VR headsets. Ray Lane, a managing partner at GreatPoint, will join STRIVR's board of directors. The start-up has raised $21 million to date, according to Crunchbase.