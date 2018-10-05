Here's the number everyone in the financial markets is obsessing about and why

Wall Street is abuzz this week amid a surge in the yield for the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which has repeatedly topped levels not seen since 2011 over the last few days.

These days, when rates rise, stocks fall. That's because rising rates ripple throughout the economy, raising costs for companies that want to issue debt, raising mortgage rates for homeowners and buoying credit card bills for the typical consumer.

But while the multiyear highs above 3 percent are notable by themselves, bond traders are also impressed by how quickly rates have broken above those key technical levels. The yield on the 10-year note has climbed about 15 basis points this week alone after trading in an innocuous range around 2.8 percent for much of summer 2018.