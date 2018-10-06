'Venom' will put blockbuster superhero movies to the ultimate, villainous test 

Despite the success of Holland's Spider-Man, it is unclear whether or not that success will translate to "Venom."
Moviegoer interest is high. "Venom" set an October record for preview showings on Thursday night with $10 million. The critical reception hasn't been superlative, with the movie receiving a 31 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, but the early audience score is 89 percent. Despite the mixed reviews, "Venom" is expected to gross between $50 million to $75 million this opening weekend, according to Box Office Pro.
Sony is depending largely on "Venom" to kick start its ambitious future, according to Jahns.
"Spider-Man is one of the top tier Marvel super heroes, and with that comes the certainty that we will always have a cinematic Spider-Man. However, we've seen studios cancel plans for future sequels or spin offs due to [the] disappointing box office numbers. So yes, in terms of an extended universe that concentrates on Spider-Man villains or anti heroes without Spider-Man, I do believe Venom has a lot riding on it."
Sony and Warner Bros., which is part of the Warner Media company now owned by AT&T, did not respond by press time.
"This is going to be a big litmus test for the studio's plans to spin off more of Spidey's related characters into their own movies," Robbins said. "But as a non-traditional comic book adaptation that didn't cost $300 million to produce, Venom doesn't need to make 'Avengers' level money to be considered successful."
Between Venom, Sony's plans for its own extended universe and next year's 'Joker' movie, Robbins believes that audiences are attracted to interesting character arcs which can apply to well-written villains and anti-heroes.
"The key, as with any other story, is for the audience to sympathize with or relate to the main character," Robbins said. "There's a mystique in this day and age about seeing how the grey areas of traditionally black-and-white genres can play out on screen."
—By Donovan Russo, special to CNBC.com