'Venom' will put blockbuster superhero movies to the ultimate, villainous test 

"Venom" stars critically acclaimed actor Tom Hardy and actress Michelle Williams; the film is also directed by Ruben Fleischer. According to Rotten Tomatoes, 91 percent of consumers are excited to see "Venom" on the big screen.

"It helps that Venom is one of Spider-Man's most famous foes among younger audiences. If there's a character from his lore [Spider-Man's] that can work in their own movie, Eddie Brock/Venom is one of the strongest candidates", said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst for Box Office.com.

"He is a villain, but a villain the readers can understand and relate to," Schutzer said. "A great villain makes a greater hero. And you can argue he helped make Spider-man the biggest comic character today, over Batman and Superman."

However, not incorporating Spider-Man into the film and holding the movie back to a PG-13 rating has famous YouTube film critic and media influencer Jeremy Jahns questioning if the movie can reach its full potential.

"Venom lends himself to shocking action violence. He's a vigilante who will eat body parts. In that, I think the smarter move would have been to go the R-rated route so he can unleash his full Venom fury," Jahns said. " I think making Venom rated R would at least send the message that Spider-Man may be absent, but that might be because this film is too gory for him. Give us Spider-Man, or give us rated R violence, but don't take away both."

"Venom" is supposed to kickstart what Sony considers a "Spider-Man" universe that includes spin-off films for several of the web slinger's infamous antagonists. The list includes Kraven The Hunter, Black Cat and Morbius, which has Oscar winner Jared Leto attached as the lead.