The 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti drives beautifully, but some people are concerned about the quality

I don't normally write about reliability in this section of my reviews, but I have some quality concerns. First, the infotainment system is annoying to use, since it relies on a knob instead of a touchscreen. Also, the interior materials aren't as nice as what you get in a Volvo or Mercedes.

I tested two models (including a more expensive $80,000 version that I'm reviewing separately.) Both had a bit of a hard time recognizing lock and trunk open commands from the keyfob, which was annoying but far from a major issue.

Giulias tested by other outlets have experienced a lot of issues, however. Motor Trend's test car shut down at a stoplight and refused to restart or shift into drive, requiring a tow. Road & Track couldn't get one to complete a full lap of a racetrack without it breaking in some way, despite multiple attempts.

Jalopnik's threw a throttle fault code and refused to accelerate on the highway. Car and Driver's long term tester has spent one full month in the shop in only five months of testing, requiring a new fuel pump and differential.

Given that manufacturers have direct control over their press fleets and these cars are meticulously maintained, it is extremely rare for a press vehicle to have a mechanical breakdown. To see multiple Giulias do it was concerning. Alfa Rome, says it has taken note of all issues and worked to rectify any quality problems.