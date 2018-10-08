New Apple Watch models crashed with Daylight Savings Time bug in Australia

Some owners of the new Apple Watch Series 4 in Australia experienced a bug that caused the watch to reboot when clocks changed for Daylight Savings Time Sunday, 9to5Mac reported. The watches have since fixed themselves, the site said.

People who had the "Infograph Modular" complication active on their watch face, pictured above, were reportedly vulnerable to the bug. The watch face attempts to show information, such as activity or the weather, over a full 24 hour period.

Apple's software has a history of bugs when clocks automatically change for Daylight Savings Time. In 2010, some iPhone users slept through alarms that didn't sound at the proper time. Several related bugs have been reported since then.

Apple was not immediately available for comment.