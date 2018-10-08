In the U.S. on Friday, the S&P 500 fell by 0.6 percent to close at 2,885.57 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 180.43 points to end the trading week at 26,447.05. The Nasdaq Composite also fell 1.2 percent to close at 7,788.45.

Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield also rose to as much as 3.24 percent to hit its highest since 2011.

The moves on Wall Street came after data showed that the U.S. economy added 134,000 jobs in September, far below an expected number of 185,000. The U.S. unemployment rate, however, fell two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.7 percent to its lowest level since December 1969 while job gains for August saw an upward revision to an addition of 270,000 from 201,000. In the meantime, wages grew in line with expectations at 2.8 percent last month compared to a year ago.