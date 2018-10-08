Remodeled Domino's location sells nearly 8,500 pizzas, breaks company sales record

A recently remodeled Domino's in Texas sold nearly 8,500 pizzas during its grand opening week, breaking a company sales record, according to a Texas-based NBC affiliate.

The previous records were held by a store in Hawaii and one in Scotland.

The Domino's location in Pecos, Texas, outside of Midland, is of particular interest because of its new store design, something the company calls a "pizza theater" shop. This design features an open-area viewing of the kitchen, where guests can see how their pizzas are prepared.

Throughout the week, this Domino's hosted a pumpkin coloring and decorating contest and a hot-wing-eating competition between two local football teams. The location also donated hundreds of dollars to benefit the Permian Basin Honor Flight and St. Jude's Children Research.

Shares of Domino's were down about 1 percent on Monday but are up more than 48 percent since January.

Domino's did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.