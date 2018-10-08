Tech

Apple just fixed a bug in some new iPhones that weren't charging properly

Apple just released iOS 12.0.1, which fixes an issue that prevented some new iPhone XS units from properly charging over a Lightning cable. In some cases, iPhone owners plugged their phone in at night only to wake up and find the phone hadn't charged at all.

The update also fixes a couple of other bugs, including one that caused the iPhone XS to reconnect back to a Wi-Fi network on a 2.4GHz frequency instead of on 5GHz. Sometimes that results in slower data, depending on the Wi-Fi network.

The update is available now; here's how to apply it:

  • Open Settings on your iPhone.
  • Tap General.
  • Tap Software Update.
  • Tap Download and Install.
