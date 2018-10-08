Rising yields could be a big problem for booming corporate profits

The big story for investors lately, though, has been the surge in bond yields, pushing the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield to about 3.23 percent, its highest level in seven years. As things currently stand, not only is the 10-year above the S&P 500's 1.81 percent dividend yield but so is the three-month note, which is currently yielding 2.22 percent and offering investors a viable risk-free alternative to a suddenly volatile stock market.

Broadly speaking, stocks in the past have done well in rising rate environments.

However, Kostin pointed out that the sudden spike in the 10-year — 33 basis points over the past month — equates to two standard deviations and is typically associated with negative returns. Goldman has found that stocks typically grow with moves of less than 1 standard deviation per month, are flat with between 1 and 2 standard deviation moves, and fall with anything above 2.

The pressure from yields comes as the economy continues to catch fire. Friday's nonfarm payrolls report showed unemployment at a 49-year low, a nonmanufacturing sector reading last week showed activity at its highest level since the survey began in 1997, and the National Federation of Independent Business's small-business sentiment gauge is at its highest level since it started 44 years ago.

Thus far, the acceleration in economic activity has most of Wall Street believing that the rise in yields won't last or at least won't halt the positive momentum. Stocks have been on a modest losing streak lately but still are around where they were a month ago when the surge in yields began.

But even some bulls are getting nervous.

"When it comes to interest rates, it appears speed defines everything and last week's 17 [basis point] jump in 10-year yields served as another reminder that speed can kill equity market rallies. We were also reminded of this in February after yields rose at nearly the same pace," Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Jaffray, one of Wall Street's most consistently optimistic firms, said in a note. "However, at the risk of using 'this time it's different,' the technical backdrop for rates appears much different when comparing the recent rise in yields to January."