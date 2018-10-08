Starbucks taps Hyatt's Patrick Grismer as new chief financial officer

Starbucks tapped Hyatt Hotels Chief Financial Officer Patrick Grismer to replace retiring CFO Scott Maw Nov. 30.

"As a seasoned CFO of multiple global, consumer-facing growth companies, Pat brings tremendous finance expertise, a customer-centric mindset and a wealth of restaurant industry experience to Starbucks," Kevin Johnson, Starbucks president and chief executive officer, said in a statement Monday.

Grismer has more than 25 years of experience working for companies like Hyatt, Yum Brands, and the Walt Disney Company. He began his career as a management consultant with Price Waterhouse. Maw, who's been with the company for seven years, will remain on as a consultant to Starbucks through March 2019.

Shares of Starbucks were flat in premarket trading Monday, and are down about 2 percent since January.