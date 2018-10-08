Restaurants

Starbucks taps Hyatt's Patrick Grismer as new chief financial officer

  • Patrick Grismer will become Starbucks new CFO and executive vice president effective Nov. 30.
  • Grismer joins Starbucks from Hyatt, where he has served as chief financial officer since March 2016.
  • He succeeds Starbucks' Scott Maw, who is set to retire at the end of November after seven years with the company.
Starbucks names Patrick Grismer Chief Financial Officer.
Source: Starbucks
Starbucks names Patrick Grismer Chief Financial Officer.

Starbucks tapped Hyatt Hotels Chief Financial Officer Patrick Grismer to replace retiring CFO Scott Maw Nov. 30.

"As a seasoned CFO of multiple global, consumer-facing growth companies, Pat brings tremendous finance expertise, a customer-centric mindset and a wealth of restaurant industry experience to Starbucks," Kevin Johnson, Starbucks president and chief executive officer, said in a statement Monday.

Grismer has more than 25 years of experience working for companies like Hyatt, Yum Brands, and the Walt Disney Company. He began his career as a management consultant with Price Waterhouse. Maw, who's been with the company for seven years, will remain on as a consultant to Starbucks through March 2019.

Shares of Starbucks were flat in premarket trading Monday, and are down about 2 percent since January.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
DIS
---
YUM
---
SBUX
---
H
---