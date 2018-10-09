Bank of America: Don't worry about stocks until the 10-year yield rises to 5%

Bonds will become more attractive than stocks only when the 10-year Treasury note yield reaches 5 percent, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch equity strategists.

With interest rates rising, Wall Street has been handicapping how high yields can go before the stock market begins really suffer, and some analysts say the market could start to get nervous as soon as the 10-year touches 3.5 percent. The 10-year reached 3.26 percent early Tuesday before retreating.

But the BofA strategists say it's 5 percent, where the return on equity investments is challenged by the ability to earn yield in the bond market.

"Asset allocation is a dynamic process, and we would hate to oversimplify. But we tested a few frameworks to determine the 10-yr yield breakpoint at which bonds look more attractive than stocks, and they all spit out the same number: 5%," the BofA strategists wrote.

The analysts said they ran tests to see where Wall Street allocations to stocks peaked.

Five percent "is the level of the 10-yr at which our market derived equity risk premium framework indicates that stocks trade at fair value to bonds, all else equal," they wrote. "5% is the expected return of the S&P 500 over the next decade, based on our valuation framework… And 5% on the 10-yr is the level at which the reward to risk ratio for stocks vs. bonds skews more favorably toward bonds."

"If the 10yr Treasury, the so-called "risk-free" rate, climbs to the level of expected equity returns, the decision between stocks and bonds would be clear cut," the strategists noted.