The Google Pixel Slate tablet is clearly Google's take on the Microsoft Surface or iPad Pro. It starts at $599, which seems awfully expensive for a tablet without a keyboard that relies mostly on Chrome and Android apps. But it has a really high-end and sharp display, which looked good when I watched a quick 4K YouTube video on it during a demonstration.

But the $200 keyboard accessory isn't as great. It felt way too clunky. It doesn't really sit well in a lap, and while I was able to type quickly on a desk, it's not something I think I'd buy for myself. All-in, you're looking at $599 for the tablet, $200 for the keyboard and an additional $100 for the stylus.

Chromebooks are great, but often cost around half the price of the tablet and come with a keyboard. Maybe I'll like it more when I have time to use it for a review.