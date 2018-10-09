Richard Branson gives Elon Musk some advice: Learn to delegate and get some sleep

Richard Branson on Elon Musk: He needs to learn the art of delegation 23 Mins Ago | 04:57

From one business visionary to another, Virgin Group's Richard Branson has given embattled Tesla founder Elon Musk some advice after his recent troubles.

Asked by CNBC's Nancy Hungerford what advice he would give to Musk, Branson hesitated before saying that he should learn to delegate.

"I think he maybe needs to learn the art of delegation," Branson said, speaking in Singapore Tuesday.

"He's got to find time for himself, he's got to find time for his health and for his family. He's a wonderfully creative person but he shouldn't be getting very little sleep. He should find a fantastic team of people around him."

Branson said part of the reason why he himself had such an "enjoyable life and a long life" is due to him finding "wonderful people" to run his companies, only getting involved with the key issues.