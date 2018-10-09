For female founders fortunate enough to have avoided bad experiences with VCs and, to this day, have male investment partners and mentors instrumental to their success — and there are many of them, including many of the Upstart 100 companies interviewed for this article — the magnitude of the challenge and the avenues for progress can come outside the pitch meeting and after having already had much success.

Shirley Chen, the founder and CEO of Narrativ, an Upstart 100 advertising technology company that works with publishers of review sites to drive online consumer sales, had everything go right for her: Early childhood in Beijing, where math and science were part of a rigorous core curriculum that all girls and boys went through; attending the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia, a top 10 high school in the U.S. with a STEM focus; and a job at McKinsey where she never had to think twice about speaking up in the room with a senior partner or senior public company executive.

Her realization came when her success at Narrativ led to a dinner invitation for top adtech executives: Chen was one of only two women at the exclusive industry dinner. She went back to work and had an intern compile a spreadsheet on the 50 largest adtech start-ups. Across the firms, which had raised closed to $4 billion in venture, not one had a female CEO.

"I never knew what the stats were and the results were even more dramatic than I imagined," Chen said. "Just because I didn't experience it doesn't mean it isn't true."

Now building her team at Narrativ, Chen also sees the issue arise when female engineers don't negotiate over salary, and when seeing a pipeline of engineers that is only about 20 percent women. Chen said she has a better understanding now and Narrativ has made a commitment to keep its team gender-balanced and interviewing female engineers for senior roles. "When you're under the gun to deliver on revenue it is so much easier to hire a senior engineer who is a guy than take a risk on a younger engineer who is a woman. But start-ups need to be cognizant of the tradeoffs they are making to ship a product next month." She added, "Even though Narrativ is a small company with 30 employees, that can have a larger impact as you grow."

Clara Vu, co-founder of Upstart 100 company Veo Robotics and a former iRobot engineer, said being a woman in engineering for two decades has often means figuring it out for yourself and feeling your way through the dark. Being the only woman in math classes or the only woman on an engineering team was the default. Many young female engineers, instead of moving up the leadership ladder, get sidelines into product liaison roles, "soft skills" positions, and that has led to a pipeline problem, not enough young women engineers encouraged to seek leadership.