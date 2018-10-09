CNBC unveils its annual list of 100 promising start-ups to watch 

|6 River
Systems
|Autonomous warehouse robots that work alongside humans
|Waltham,
MA
|2015
|6Sense
Insights
|Predictive analytics to help marketers generate new leads
|San Francisco
|2013
|Aira Tech
|Smart glasses connected to human agents offering real-time help to the visually impaired
|San Diego
|2015
|Apptimize
|Testing platform for iPhone and Android app developers
|San Francisco
|2013
|AREVO
|3-D printing process designed to speed production
|Santa Clara,
CA
|2013
|ATTN:
|A new media company for younger generations, backed by Ryan Seacrest
|Los Angeles
|2014
|AvidBots
|Commercial-scale, self-driving, floor-cleaning robots
|Singapore
|2014
|Axios
|D.C.-based media company producing political, business and technology content
|Arlington,
VA
|2017
|Blockstack
|New internet structure for decentralized apps
|New York
|2013
|BorderX
Lab
|E-commerce platform that gives merchants direct access to Chinese shoppers
|Sunnyvale,
CA
|2014
|Bulletin
|A way for digital brands to get shelf space in physical stores
|New York
|2015
|Buoy
Health
|A digital health app and AI-based diagnosis assistant
|Boston
|2014
|Candid
|Direct-to-consumer orthodontic products
|New York
|2017
|Carrot
Fertility
|Fertility-benefits provider for employers
|San Francisco
|2016
|Clarifai
|Artificial intelligence focused on visual recognition
|New York
|2013
|Clearcover
|Mobile-app-based car insurance platform
|Chicago
|2016
|Clobotics
|Big data for the wind energy and retail sector
|Seattle
|2016
|Cloudleaf
|Internet of Things for global supply chains
|Milpitas,
CA
|2014
|CommonSense
Robotics
|On-demand delivery technology for grocery retailers
|Israel
|2015
|CoverWallet
|Online small-business insurance platform
|New York
|2015
|Curology
|Personalized acne care delivered via online consultations
|San Francisco
|2014
|data.world
|An enterprise platform for building, sharing and discussing data across teams
|Austin
|2016
|Descartes
Labs
|A big-data mapping service for construction, agriculture and energy
|Santa Fe,
NM
|2014
|DocSynk
|Data analytics for health-care practices
|Irving,
TX
|2015
|EarnUp
|Personal finance tool for debt management
|San Francisco
|2014
|Electric
|Outsourced IT solution for small business
|New York
|2016
|Ethos
|A life insurance start-up with celebrity backers, including Jay Z's Roc Nation
|San Francisco
|2016
|Excelero
|Israeli-founded data-storage company
|San Jose,
CA
|2014
|Farmobile
|A marketplace for farmers to sell their data
|Leawood,
KS
|2014
|Fetch
Robotics
|On-demand autonomous mobile robots for warehousing and logistics
|San Jose,
CA
|2014
|Finery
|A digital organizer and curator for your closet
|New York
|2016
|Flow
|An e-commerce platform for cross-border sales
|Hoboken,
NJ
|2015
|Flytrex
|Autonomous last-mile drone delivery
|Israel
|2014
|FreightWaves
|Data analytics and risk management for the transportation and logistics industries
|Chattanooga,
TN
|2016
|Geltor
|Synthetic biology working towards a vegan gelatin replacement
|San Leandro,
CA
|2015
|Glow
Recipe
|Beauty products line based on South Korean skincare formulas
|New York
|2014
|HabitNu
|Digital program designed for diabetes management
|Chicago
|2014
|Handshake
|Career recruiting platform for college students and universities
|San Francisco
|2013
|Havenly
|Online platform for interior design consultation
|Denver
|2014
|HeadSpin
|Cloud-based app developer management tool
|Palo Alto,
CA
|2015
|Heptio
|Open-source enterprise platform service
|Seattle
|2016
|Hive
|Productivity and collaboration platform for the workplace
|New York
|2016
|HubHaus
|Shared-housing communities designed for professionals
|San Franciso
|2016
|Hypergiant
|Customized artificial intelligence for corporate brands, backed by Tony Robbins
|Austin
|2017
|Iguazio
|Big-data firm from Israel, backed by Dell and Verizon
|Israel
|2014
|Illusive
Networks
|Cybersecurity firm that grew out of Israeli Defense Forces, backed by Cisco and Microsoft
|New York
|2014
|Immuta
|Management platform for big data
|College Park,
MD
|2014
|Inspire
|Renewable-energy tech company focused on the smart home market, backed by Shell
|Santa Monica,
CA
|2014
|iUNU
|Data management and analysis for commercial-scale greenhouses
|Seattle
|2013
|JASK
|AI-driven automation for security operations, protecting companies against cyberattacks
|Austin
|2015
|Kano
|A DIY computer-building and coding company backed by Sesame Street's venture fund
|London
|2013
|Keeps
|Health-care company focused on male pattern baldness prevention and treatment
|New York
|2017
|KIDBOX
|Curated clothing subscription service for children
|New York
|2016
|Lovepop
|3-D pop-up greeting cards manufacturer backed by Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary
|Boston
|2014
|Mammoth
Media
|Mobile media company behind social polling, trivia and microstorytelling apps
|Santa Monica,
CA
|2015
|Mapillary
|Computer-vision technology for street-level digital mapping
|Malmš, Sweden
|2013
|MealPal
|Subscription lunch plan that works with local restaurants
|New York
|2016
|Modsy
|Online interior design service with 3-D visualization
|San Francisco
|2015
|Namogoo
|AdTech helping e-commerce brands block competitor promotions
|Boston
|2014
|Narrativ
|Works with publishers of product review sites to drive sales
|New York
|2015
|Neptune
Flood
|An insurance company rivaling the federal flood insurance program
|St Petersburg,
FL
|2016
|Nova Credit
|Cross-border credit-reporting agency for immigrant consumers
|San Francisco
|2016
|Nurx
|Telemedicine platform focused on birth control and HIV prevention
|San Francisco
|2015
|OhmConnect
|Energy-sharing platform that incentivizes users to reduce electricity consumption
|San Francisco
|2013
|Opkix
|Compact, wearable smart cameras with companion editing and sharing app
|Costa Mesa,
CA
|2016
|Optibus
|Artificial intelligence to improve mass transit, used by more than 300 cities
|Israel
|2014
|Otonomo
|Automotive data platform that delivers apps and services to drivers
|Israel
|2015
|PayStand
|Blockchain-based B2B billing and payments service
|Scotts Valley,
CA
|2013
|PerimeterX
|Cybersecurity firm that detects difference between human users and malicious bot attacks
|San Mateo,
CA
|2014
|Primer
|AI and natural-language processing technology that can analyze data across languages
|San Francisco
|2015
|prooV
|Testing platform for companies to try new enterprise software solutions
|Israel
|2015
|quip
|Electric toothbrush and dental-care service provider
|New York
|2014
|RDMD
|R&D service analyzing patient medical records to help drug companies develop rare-disease treatments
|San Francisco
|2017
|Relola
|Location-based social media app used in real estate, political and nonprofit sector
|Emeryville,
CA
|2015
|RigUp
|Oil and gas industry platform for sourcing contractors and service providers
|Austin
|2014
|Rubikloud
|Machine-learning platform focused on retailer pricing, promotion and loyalty
|Toronto
|2013
|SafeBreach
|Cybersecurity firm that uses hacker techniques inside a network to detect flaws
|Sunnyvale,
CA
|2014
|Scale
|Provider of data tools for companies working on AI solutions, including self-driving efforts at Lyft and Cruise
|San Francisco
|2016
|SciBac
|Microbe drugs that treat and prevent antibiotic-resistant diseases
|Burlingame,
CA
|2015
|ShapeShift
AG
|Blockchain technology firm that offers marketplace where users can buy and sell digital assets
|Zug,
Switzerland
|2014
|Shift
Technology
|Fraud-detection technology designed for insurance industry
|Paris
|2014
|SigOpt
|Workflow optimization technology
|San Francisco
|2014
|Solv
|Mobile app for booking same-day doctor appointments
|San Francisco
|2016
|SPORTLOGiQ
|Sports analytics firm selling data to teams and the media
|Montreal
|2015
|Starcity
|Firm that converts commerical property into co-living residential buildings
|San Francisco
|2016
|Strivr
|VR training technology for workforces and athletes, backed by the NFL and BMW
|Menlo Park,
CA
|2015
|SURE
|Digital insurance platform covering a variety of policies, from renters to travel, pets and jewelry
|New York
|2014
|Tamara
Mellon
|Direct-to-consumer women's luxury footwear
|Los Angeles
|2016
|Textio
|Analytics technology used by employers to improve job posts and recruiting emails
|Seattle
|2014
|TheGuarantors
|Insurance products for the residential real estate rental market
|New York
|2014
|ThirdLove
|E-commerce lingerie brand focused on personalized sizing
|San Francisco
|2013
|tilr
|Job market search tool matching employers and candidates
|Cincinnati
|2015
|TVision
Insights
|Television advertising technology tool to monitor viewer attention span
|New York
|2015
|Unravel
Data
|Application performance management for AI, Internet of Things and other data-heavy apps
|Palo Alto,
CA
|2013
|VAYAVISION
|Aggregated system of sensoring technologies for autonomous vehicles
|Israel
|2016
|Veem
|B2B cross-border wire-transfer and payment system based on the blockchain
|San Francisco
|2014
|Veo
Robotics
|Factory robots designed to minimize risk of working alongside humans
|Waltham,
MA
|2016
|Verifly
|On-demand job insurance for contractors and freelancers
|New York
|2015
|Viome
|Genetic sequencing and analysis of the microbiome targeting chronic-disease prevention
|Bellevue,
WA
|2016
|Xendit
|Payments technology for e-commerce and peer-to-peer lending in Southeast Asian market
|Jakarta,
Indonesia
|2015