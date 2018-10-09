Standing out in a news feed, timeline or any other social media is no small feat, considering the constant stream of videos, posts, memes and comments. It's even more impressive when your content revolves around serious topics like the Venezuelan food crisis, endangered bees and corporate taxes.

But that's exactly ATTN:'s mission. The media company wants to inform today's youth about what it feels are today's most noteworthy subjects. To do so, it's breaking down complex issues in video form and putting it right in front of their faces — directly on their social media feeds.

"Great, compelling storytelling can shape hearts and minds faster than direct action and politically lobbying can," 33-year-old ATTN: co-founder Matt Segal explained.

ATTN:'s efforts seem to be working. The company — which employs 140 people who are mostly between their late 20s and early 30s — averages 2 billion monthly impressions and more than 500 million monthly video views on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. It has 14 million fans across its Facebook pages.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger have been featured on its explainers, while the likes of Zooey Deschanel and former Vice President Joe Biden have contributed series. It worked with ABC News' Nightline and Freeform on features on the Parkland shooting and has a development deal with Paramount Television to bring its "America Versus" series to traditional TV.