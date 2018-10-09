Derek Belch walked away from a dream job as graduate assistant football coach at Stanford University to start his company, Strivr, in 2014. The company aims to revolutionize training of every kind with virtual reality technology.
Today, Strivr helps corporations develop and deliver courses for employees — whether they're athletes, technicians or cashiers — giving them a way to practice critical-work scenarios in a virtual environment.
Strivr has developed learning modules to help workers learn how to keep their factory lines running safely and efficiently, teach employees in big stores or offices what to do in dangerous situations, such as a fire or an active shooter, and learn how to deliver perfect customer service.
More from Upstart
Why VR? Belch said, "Videos, PowerPoints, lectures, manuals — they don't present information effectively enough to drive learning, retention and behavior change, and they're boring! VR affords the end user a learn-by-doing experience that is scientifically proven to be more effective than traditional, 2-D methods."