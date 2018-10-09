Why Peter Thiel is backing a tiny start-up waging war against the global superbug crisis

As Outterson explains, most of the innovation in this field is coming from tiny pre-clinical trial companies like SciBac. That's because many Big Pharma companies feel the margins aren't worth the high R&D costs, which can run into the billions of dollars. "As soon as you make an antibiotic, it is already dying because bacteria are evolving in response to the drug. Eventually, random mutations will make antibiotic resistance come."

For this reason, drug companies feel antibiotics are undervalued in the marketplace.

To help boost the start-up's odds of success, CARB-X will provide SciBac with consultants and experts in R&D, toxicity and regulation that can help them navigate how to get their science from the lab to clinical trials for FDA approval. It has set milestones for the company that it must meet to get financing.

Like many entrepreneurs pursuing breakthrough science, Mucha seems energized by her formidable challenge of kickstarting the development of a new drug.

Mucha said she and co-founders Anthony Cann, a chemical engineer, and Derik Twomey, a cell biologist, stumbled on the idea. They had experience working with a species of bacteria known as clostridium while developing a biofuel for Cobalt Technologies. After that company closed shop, Mucha set up a lab in her garage to experiment with probiotics and see if she could induce gene transfer in bacteria. It worked. Then the entrepreneurs moved into an incubator, Molecular Sciences Institute in Milpitas, California, to set up a lab. Ten months later they applied to Breakout Labs for $350,000 of seed financing, which gave them matching funds to help secure the CARB-X grant. Now the company is in the midst of getting bridge financing to fund clinical trials and manufacturing.

"This drug development will take time," Mucha said. "It won't be ready for FDA drug approval until 2025. But we're seeing a lot of investor interest in this alternative technology."