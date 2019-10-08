The 2019 Upstart 100 will be revealed Tuesday, Oct. 15

After months of scoring more than 600 nominated start-ups, CNBC is set to reveal the 2019 Upstart 100.

The Upstart 100 is CNBC's exclusive annual list of promising young start-ups. The list will feature a diverse group of companies that are building brands, raising money and creating jobs on their path to becoming tomorrow's household names.

The nominees were scored across eight equally weighted quantitative metrics, including scalability, sales growth and workforce diversity. Companies had to be less than five years old to make the list, with no more than $50 million in venture capital (many have raised far less). For each company that made the cut, it will be their first and only time they will be featured on the Upstart 100 list, as this exclusive list will change every year.

There seems to be endless focus on the billion-dollar-plus unicorns, but taking a look at the earlier-stage companies reveals the bets that VCs are making on the more distant future. The 100 companies that have earned the right to be called Upstart illuminate key trends to watch in cybersecurity, consumer products, media, transportation and more.

So watch this space.

The CNBC Upstart 100 will be revealed at 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 15, on CNBC.com, as well as on CNBC TV and on Twitter by following @CNBCTech. You won't want to miss it.