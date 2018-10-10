2018 could be a big year for divorce thanks to Trump’s new tax plan 1:09 PM ET Tue, 6 Feb 2018 | 01:03

It's no surprise that your likelihood of divorce is somewhat based on your relationship with money.

Money is the leading cause of stress in a relationship, according to a study by SunTrust Bank. The research found that 35 percent of people named finances as the primary trouble spot with their partner.

Naturally, couples that are on the same page increase their chances of success.

The greater the mismatch between a couple's credit scores, the more likely they are to separate within the first five years, according to research by the Federal Reserve Board.