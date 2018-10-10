Finance

Broadcom shares fall after Sen. Rand Paul calls for review of company's proposed merger with CA Technologies

Hock Tan, CEO of Broadcom
Lucas Jackson | Reuters
Broadcom shares fell Wednesday after Sen. Rand Paul called for a review of the company's proposed merger with CA Technologies.

Shares of Broadcom extended earlier losses and were down more than 3 percent in morning trading. CA Technologies fell nearly 3 percent by 10:45 a.m. in New York.

Paul called for a review of the proposed $19 billion merger during a Senate hearing on homeland security, according to news site Axios.

It would be the second major challenge to a Broadcom merger this year. President Donald Trump blocked the chipmaker's proposed deal with Qualcomm in March, citing national security concerns.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

