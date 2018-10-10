Growth stocks like Amazon are getting slammed during this October rout, but value names see buyers

Investors dumped technology and other growth stock winners Wednesday in favor of defensive and value names, a trend that has accelerated as interest rates rise.

Stocks fell sharply Wednesday, with the Dow down as much as 400 points or 1.5 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq led the decline with a nearly 2 percent loss at midday. The S&P 500 was off 1.3 percent, but the small-cap Russell 2000, however, was down just 1.2 percent.

"We've had a rolling correction. It started with the small caps over the last couple months, and now they're getting to the mega caps. The correction sort of rolled, and now we're finally getting to the big boys," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.

But the sell-off has definitely been targeted at big-cap growth names, like "FANG" companies Facebook, Netflix, Amazon and Google's parent Alphabet, all down sharply. In tech, semiconductors were down 3.4 percent, and have now fallen more than 7 percent since the start of October. Names tied to global growth, like Caterpillar, have also been slammed.

But telecoms and utilities, traditional defensive sectors, were higher. Some steady consumer products stocks were also in the green Wednesday and for the month. Johnson & Johnson and Philip Morris both were higher Wednesday.

The S&P 500 is off by 2.6 percent so far in October. The Russell 1000 Growth Index is down by double that in October. Meanwhile the Russell 1000 Value Index is off by less than 1 percent for the one month.

"That's clearly a trend that's at play in the market. There's a lot of fundamental reasons why people might be making that shift, and rates is one of them. You're also just coming into a new quarter, and earnings season is just around the corner," said Robert Sluymer, technical strategist at Fundstrat. He said earnings season could provide the catalyst to reverse the sell-off.