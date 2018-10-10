You may not likely become a blockchain billionaire anytime soon, but this technology will probably be part of how you invest in the next decade.

At least, that's what Joe Duran, founder and CEO of United Capital, thinks of the nascent technology that underlies cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin.

Blockchain acts as an open ledger that tracks every transaction that has taken place with a given cryptocurrency. It can't be altered.

Duran compared it to a digital version of the book log used at a library, where you can see who borrowed a book and who returned it.

"Blockchain itself is going to be part of every transaction that occurs in the world," he said. "It's going to take a decade before it's there."

Here's what's ahead for the new technology.